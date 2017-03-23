Ogun Govt. Prepares Farmland For Rice, Cassava Production

The Ogun state government, said it has prepared over 16,000 hectares of farmland for the cultivation of rice and cassava in the 2017 planting season.

This is to help agricultural production for food sufficiency.

The State Commissioner for Agriculture, Adepeju Adebajo made this known while disbursing over 36million Naira to seven Fadama groups in the first phase of funds disbursement for rice and cassava production.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Mr. Stephen Ipiniwa, asked the beneficiaries to key into the Central Bank Anchor Borrowers Scheme to increase their productivity.

He also restated the state government’s commitment towards increasing agricultural based economy of the state, by making available different platforms and windows for assisting farmers for positive effects on the state economy.