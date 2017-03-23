Senate Rejects Two Non-career Ambassadorial Nominees

The Senate has rejected two non-career ambassadorial nominees, Justice Sylvanus Nsofor from Imo State, and Daudu Igbekele Jacob from Ondo State.

The Upper Chamber rejected the nominees after considering the report from its Committee on Foreign Affairs which screened the nominees.

In the report presented by the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Monsurat Sumonu, the nominee from Imo State did not satisfactorily answer some questions during the screening exercise.

In the case of the nominee from Ondo State, the Committee stated that Mr Jacob has an adverse security case from the Department of State Services.