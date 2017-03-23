Seven Held After Westminster Attack

The police in London have made seven arrests, following the Westminster attack that left four people dead.

The acting Deputy Commissioner and Head of Counter Terrorism, Mark Rowley said hundreds of detectives have worked through the night, carrying out searches at six addresses.

Those who died were a woman in her 40s, a man in his 50s, police constable Keith Palmer and the attacker.

Meanwhile, seven of the injured are still in hospital in critical condition.

In the attack on Wednesday, a man drove a car along a pavement in Westminster knocking down pedestrians, leaving dozens injured.

Prime Minister, Theresa May, described the attack at Westminster as “sick and depraved”.

She harped on Britain’s strength during this time, saying Londoners will walk the streets, never giving in to terror.