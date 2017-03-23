Students Protest Killing Of Colleague In Ede

Channels Television
Updated March 23, 2017

protestSome youths in Owode-Ede town in Osun State have protested the killing of their colleague, a student of the Federal Polytechnic, Ede.

The young man, simply identified as Dada and said to be in his twenties, was reportedly knocked down by a fuel tanker driver whom the youths accused of reckless driving.

The angry students also alleged that the Police helped the driver escape.

They took to the streets of Owode-Ede area of the state on Thursday to register their displeasure over the incident.

While the youths claimed that the incident was not the first, residents in the area called for the construction of speed breakers on major roads across the town.


