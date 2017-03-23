Yobe Govt Receives Hospital Equipment Worth 70 Million Naira

The Department for International Development (DFID) and Maternal and Neonatal Child Health 2 (MNCH2) have delivered hospital equipment worth 70 million Naira to Yobe state Government.

Delivering the equipment, the team leader Zanna Ali said the supply is aimed at improving health care delivery services at primary level across the state.

He said the supply of hospital equipment by the organisations have been on since 2006 and the assistance will continue with the drive for enhance health care across the state.

“The equipment we are delivering to Yobe state cost is worth 70 million Naira and they are aimed at equipping our primary healthcare hospitals across the state”.

“Since 2006 we have been into this and I can assure you that we will continue to do this to improve the health of the people.

Receiving the equipment on behalf of the Yobe state Government, the state commissioner of health Mohammed Kawuwa appreciated the gesture saying it will complement the state governments efforts in strengthening the health care services in the state.

He said the equipment will be shared across the hospitals in the electoral words to improve health care needs of the people.

“I want to thank our donors for this gesture which will go a long way in complementing the efforts of state government, in improving the health of our people.

“These equipment will be distributed to all our political wards so that the people of the state will have access to qualitative healthcare system” Mohammed Kawuwa said.

The equipment will be distributed across the primary health care hospitals in the 17 Local Government Areas of the state, to serve the purpose intended.