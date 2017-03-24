155 Nigerians Return From Libya

155 Nigerians have returned to the country from Libya; a process which was facilitated by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM ) that says it believes in the humane return of economic migrants.

The Deputy Director, Search and Rescue, of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Dr. Bandele Onimode, revealed the number of Nigerians who were assisted home.

According to him, “Between March 2016 and December 2016, a total of 867 Nigerian nationals have been assisted home by IOM.

“Between February 2017 and today, a total of 654- If you put that together, you have a total of 1,521 Nigerian nationals that have been assisted by IOM to return back home.”

Explaining further, he noted that the exercise begun in 2001 and the IOM had assisted about 7,000 Nigerians back home from various countries.

The returnees expressed their excitement over their return as it was reported that many of them often end up in grim circumstances in Libya, while failing to reach Europe.