Attempted Suicide: Two Women Rescued In Lagos

Barely a week after a medical doctor, Allwell Orji, took the plunge into the Lagos lagoon, two women have been rescued along the same axis.

One of the suspects, a 71-year-old food vendor, Abigal Ogunyinka, claimed that she collected a sum of money from a micro finance bank and had failed on the weekly refund for two weeks.

The second suspect, said to be a textile dealer in Lagos Island, had also made an attempt to jump into the lagoon from the Oworonsoki end before she was rescued.

She was alleged to have been indebted to her foreign partners.

In his reaction, the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Fatai Owoseni, said the State Command would ensure that the law takes its course in the matter.

“We will not close our eyes to ensuring that the law takes its course in some of these cases, we will take them through therapy.

“I have asked the Police Clinic to get psychologists that would take them through depression to purge out whatever is on their minds,” he said.

The Friday incidents make the second and third cases of suicide attempts foiled in Lagos State in less than a week.

The first was the case of a middle-aged woman who was rescued by some local fishermen and divers, after jumping into the lagoon in the Maza-Maza area of the state.