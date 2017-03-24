FG To Secure Bonds For Repayment Of Cummulative Debts

The Federal Government has assured that it will approach the capital market to secure bonds for the repayment of cumulative debts incurred by states on the rehabilitation of federal roads in their respective domain.

The Minister for Works, Power and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, made this known during a visit to the Osun state Governor, Rauf Aregbesola in Osogbo, the state capital.

Fashola who is on a five state tour of Ekiti, Ondo, Osun, Oyo and Ogun states to assess positions of Federal Government projects, stated the ministry’s readiness to partner with state governments in order to ensure an infrastructural revolution in the country, as promised by the Buhari-led administration.

On power generation, he further stated that the Federal Government has approved the expansion of the Osogbo transmission station which should bring relief in power provision to the state and its environs.

He added that there has been an improvement in power generation across the various power plants in the country with the major challenges bearing on transmission.

Aregbesola on the other hand, thanked the minister for his visit to the project sites in the state.

He also seized the opportunity to solicit the assistance of the Federal Government in the construction of the Ilie -Ikirun -Ifelodun bridge to help assist residents in the area, particularly in creating ease for the farmers to transport agricultural produce to the towns,