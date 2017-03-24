IGP Idris Briefs President Buhari On Nigeria’s Security

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, on Friday met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The meeting was held to update the President on the deployment of the Police in crisis areas in Nigeria.

IGP Idris also informed President Buhari on his effort to ensure that the country and its people are well secured.

Speaking shortly after the meeting which held behind closed door, he briefed State House correspondents on the specific directives given to him by the President.

“Obviously, there should be a specific directive to ensure that all of us use all the facilities at our disposal to make sure that some of these incidents we are talking about are brought under control as soon as possible,” he said.

The Police boss said his men have made concerted effort to stop the recent communal clash in Ile-Ife, adding that investigations were ongoing while a number of suspects have been arrested.

He, however, expressed doubts over the involvement of Fulani herdsmen in the recent killings in Zaki Biam, Benue State.

According to Mr Idris, indications pointed in the direction of a wanted hoodlum, Gana who has been on police wanted list.