IGP Squad Promises To Eliminate Criminals In Benue State

The Police Joint Security Response Team led by the commissioner of the Mobile Police Force, Abuja, Mr Bello Ahmed, has promised to work with the state command to root out criminals from the area.

The team made the commitment while they met with the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, over the persistent crises in Buruku, Logo and Zaki Biam.

Mr Ahmed said: “Already, the security agencies in Benue are doing a wonderful job, I came here with my team to complement their efforts.

Meanwhile, the governor also used the opportunity to express his displeasure about the Rivers state governor’s statement, calling for emergency in the state.

“I pray for my colleague in Rivers state who, instead of sympathizing with me has chosen to call that Benue state should be declared a state of emergency when the killings in Rivers is more than what is happening here,” he stated.

This is coming in the face of several attacks that have claimed lives and property and the more recent attack in Zaki Biam town which claimed about 17 lives.

Following the incident, the governor had promised to increase the presence of joint security in Zaki Biam to prevent further break down of law and order.