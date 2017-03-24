Ile-Ife Clash: Ondo Youths Condemn Arrest Of Suspects

The Ondo State Chapter of the Yoruba Youth Council (YYC), a youth arm of the Yoruba Elders Group, has kicked against the way the Federal Government is handling the communal clash in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

The youths, in a communique issued at the end of its inaugural meeting and read to newsmen in Akure by its state Chairperson, Ewatomilola Emiola Owoeye, condemned the recent arrests done by the police, describing it as one-sided.

“We observed those paraded at the force headquarters are Yorubas, no Hausa or Fulani were paraded along with them.

“We urge the police to with immediate effect, transfer those arrested to Osun state where the incident occurred.

“We also urge the police to conduct proper investigation so as not to arrest innocent Nigerians,” the communique read.

The Council however used the opportunity ti congratulate the new Governor of Ondo state, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), and implored him to fulfill all his electioneering promises to the people of the state.

Furthermore, they agitated for the involvement of youths in his government by appointing youth-minded people.

“We urge him to appoint a Commissioner of Youths and adviser on youths not older than the age of 40 years and he should also involve women in his government.

“We also urge the people of Ondo state to support the new government in moving the state forward.”