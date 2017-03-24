London Attack: British Police Identify Suspect

The Police in London have identified a man, Khalid Masood, as the suspect who carried out the attack in Westminster.

According to reports, 52-year-old Masood used a number of aliases said to be known to the Police.

The Police said the suspect’s birth name was Adrian Russell Ajao, adding that two more “significant arrests” have been made in the West Midlands and the North-West.

Those who died in the attack on Wednesday include a Police Constable, Keith Palmer; Aysha Frade and a U.S. tourist, Kurt Cochran.

A 75-year-old man, Leslie Rhodes, also died on Thursday evening.

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack.