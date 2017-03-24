Nigerian Navy To Boost Capacity With 14 Assault Boats

The Nigerian Navy has revealed plans to acquire 14 assault boats from South Africa, to boost its capacity building efforts in tackling maritime crimes.

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, made the disclosure during an interview with Channels Television in South Africa.

He hinted that the acquisition also involved a phase where part of the construction would be completed in Nigeria.

“The deal is such that the production will start here (in South Africa) and later be transferred to the Naval Dockyard in Lagos.

“We are also going to attach our personnel to the company during the process and this is to build capacity and transfer technology,” the Naval Chief said.

He stressed that maritime crimes are transnational in character, noting that “what happens to one coastal nation cannot be isolated from the other”.

Vice Admiral Ibas said Nigeria has been able to reduce the cases of piracy to the barest minimum, while efforts are ongoing to tackle human and drug trafficking.

“In the case of piracy, I think we have reduced the incidences to the barest minimum and where they take place, we ensure that we are at the scene of the incident before damage is done to seafarers.

“With respect to human and drug trafficking, we are working closely with other national maritime law enforcement agencies to ensure that we are able to contain the menace,” he said.

The Chief of Naval Staff has been attending a string of meetings and events in South Africa on the invitation of his counterpart in the country.