Niger Delta Tour: Osinbajo Visits Abia State

The Federal Government says it is committed to equitable distribution of resources in the country.

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, said this in Umuahia, the Abia state capital, during a meeting with traditional rulers.

He stated that everything due to the oil producing communities would be given to them.

The Vice President’s visit is in continuation of his trouble-shooting tour of the Niger Delta region.

He was accompanied on the trip by the Minister of Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah, Minister of Niger Delta affairs, Usani Usani and the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu.

Before now, Osinbajo had visited the south south states of Delta, Rivers, Bayelsa, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom, where he held town hall meetings with the people and pledged the commitment of the Federal Government to resolving the crises in the area peacefully.