Reps Raise Alarm Over Insecurity At Kaduna Airport

Some members of the House of Representatives have raised safety concerns over operations at the Kaduna International Airport.

Speaking at a plenary session, a member said:

“The House notes and is disturbed that there are allegations that frailing installations and procedure at the Kaduna International Airport grossly falls short of international standard and poses great danger to employees, passengers and the general public.

“It further notes and is disturbed that some aviation marketers have been allegedly transferring Jet A1 product from bulk road tankers directly into fuel bowsers right on the tarmac at the Kaduna International Airport and discharging same into commercial aircrafts.”

The complaint is coming about three weeks after the airport kicked off operations as an alternative to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, which was shut down for repairs.

To this end, the House has directed its Committee on Aviation to ascertain the operational safety at the airport.

The committee is also expected to assess the extent of work done at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport and report back to the House in one week.