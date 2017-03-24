Super Eagles Coach, Rohr Confirms Ogenyi Onaz’ Injury

Super Eagles Coach, Rohr Confirms Ogenyi Onaz' InjurySuper Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr, has confirmed that Ogenyi Onaz has suffered a serious back injury on Thursday’s 1-1 draw against Senegal.

The stand in skipper was replaced by John Ogu in the first half and Rohr said afterwards that the midfielder would require a scan to ascertain the level of damage.

Rohr also suggested that Ahmed Musa could be carrying a knock after the Leicester City forward was substituted in the 75th minute.

The Super Eagles will take on Burkina Faso on Monday as they continue preparations for the 2018 World Cup and 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.


