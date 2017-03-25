Atletico Beat NPFL Team To Win Gauteng Tournament

Atletico Madrid Youth Team on Saturday beat the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) U-17 All-Stars 2-1 to emerge winners of the 2017 edition of Gauteng Future Champions tournament.

Alberto Salido opened scoring for the Spanish side in the 22nd minute.

Moments into the second half, Nazifi Yahaya equalised for the Nigerian team from the penalty spot.

Adrian Luque produced a fine header to restore Atletico’s lead in the 60th minute, which was good enough to secure the victory for his team.

The Nigerian team, led by former Super Eagles coach, Austin Eguavoen, did not lose any game before the final.

The young lads, however, failed to convert most of their scoring chances and lost the trophy to a more determined and disciplined Spanish team.

The Gauteng Future Champions tournament is a project of inspiration and development that has been staged in countries across the globe to utilise the power and popularity of football as a catalyst for growth.