Controversy Trails Benue Anti-Grazing Bill

A major controversy appears to be brewing in Benue State over the change in the content and title of the Open Grazing Prohibition Bill recently sent to the legislative by the executive in the state.

The revelation was made by the State House of Assembly, after the letter sent by the executive substituting the earlier bill with the contentious livestock promotion bill was read in the Assembly.

The State Government, however, denied any external influence leading to the change as alleged in some quarters.

The executive added that the new version was drafted to accommodate more views in the bill.