High Level Of Insecurity Scares Calabar Residents

Residents of Calabar have appealed to the Cross River State Government and security operatives in the state to tighten security network in the metropolis.

Some of the residents told Channels Television that in the past two weeks, they have been living in fear, following series of cult-related activities and other crimes which have led to the death of some persons.

The State Government, however, assured them that the situation was under control.

The government said it has equipped the Nigerian Army with more operational vehicles to assist the Police in tackling the menace.

The Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa, who also assured Calabar residents of safety, disclosed that the State Command has made arrest of some notorious gangs believed to be terrorising residents in some parts of the metropolis.

According to him, a team from the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) on March 20 at about 1130hrs, arrested a gang of seven youths between the ages of 22 and 28 allegedly involved in armed robbery and cultism.

He said one locally made pistol and some other items were recovered from the suspects, following their confessions to the crimes.

Mr Inuwa said more suspects were also arrested for armed robbery and car snatching at Marina Resort, Calabar.

He said recovered items include two Beretta pistols with three 9mm live ammunition, an axe, two locally made pistols, a Toyota Corolla Car, a Murano SUV and a Toyota Rav4 SUV.

The Police Commissioner said some arrests were also made with connection to piracy, conspiracy and adulterated cement.

He stressed that in view of the successes made by the Police, the Command has the capacity and capability to deal with any miscreants posing danger to the peace of the state.