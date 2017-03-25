Nigerian Envoy Allays Fear Over U.S. Immigration Ban

For some Nigerians with plans to travel to the United States, but are worried over what awaits them in view of the clampdown on immigrants, Nigeria’s Charge d’ Affairs in the U.S., Ambassador Hakeem Balogun, has dismissed such fears.

Speaking with reporters in Washington D.C., Ambassador Balogun insisted that Nigeria is not on the list of countries with travel ban tag placed by U.S. President, Donald Trump.

He, however, asked citizens to always adhere to set rules to avoid punitive measures.

The clarification comes barely three weeks after the U.S. Embassy in Abuja said there is no reason for Nigerians with valid visas to postpone or cancel their travel to the United States.

It added that there was no prohibition against Nigerian lawful permanent residents or persons with a valid visa or other U.S. Government authorisation from entering the country.