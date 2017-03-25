Polio Campaign Eradication: Yobe Govt. Visits Low Performing LGAs

The task force on the eradication of polio in Yobe state north east Nigeria, has visited low performing Local Government Areas of the state.

The state chairman of the task force and the state deputy Governor Abubakar Aliyu led members of the committee to three council areas of the state, he considered backward in accepting the oral vaccine.

The team visited Fune, Karasuwa and Nguru Local Government Areas where it met with the council chairmen and traditional rulers on the need to ensure their subjects receive the immunization.

Addressing the chairmen and traditional rulers in the three council areas, the committee chairman Abubakar Aliyu informed them that their council areas are lacking behind in receiving the vaccines, he tasked them to ensure frequent participation.

“We are in your domain because you are lacking the full acceptance of the polio vaccines and we are here to solicit your cooperation in ensuring your children within the age are immunized against the deathly decease”.

The deputy Governor also said the immunization team is always moving round to ensure eligible children are administered the oral vaccine.

He said the need for vigorous campaign became necessary in view of the fact that Polio cases reoccurred recently in Borno and Bauchi states sharing boundary with Yobe, hence the need to take proactive measures to forestall future occurrence.

“We are intensifying this enlightenment campaign because our neighboring states of Borno and Bauchi states recently had setbacks on the polio free situation.

“We want your full participation to ensure that setbacks of this nature are tackled before the outbreak” Abubakar Aliyu said.

The vice chairman of Fune Local Government area, Abdulkadir Jajere commended the committee for the visit and assured that the local authorities in collaboration with the traditional institution will work assiduously towards maintaining a polio free state.

“On behalf of the affected Local Government Areas, I want to show our appreciation for your concern and I can assure you that we will embark on serious mobilization to ensure that parents take their children within the age for the immunization exercise”.

Apart from having consultation with the Local Government Areas, the team also visited hospitals in the areas to assess situations there, as well as to address the health workers on how best to attend to parents and children during the immunization.

Yobe state has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation as well as the Dangote foundation to launch an aggressive battle to eradicate polio in the state.

The committee for the eradication of polio in Yobe state under the chairmanship of Abubakar Aliyu recently stationed polio vaccine administrators at checking points in the state, to tackle any case entering the state from neighborhoods.