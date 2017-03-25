Three Killed In Benue Reprisal Attack – Police

The Police Public Relations Officer in Benue state, ASP Moses Yamu, has confirmed the brutal burning of three persons to death at Kasa village in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue state.

According to the Police Spokesperson, preliminary investigations indicated that the attack is a reprisal from the earlier Zaki Biam yam market attack on Monday, with four flats burnt to the ground, one of which belongs to Ghana’s loyalist who allegedly drove one of hilux van during the Zaki Biam yam market attack.

According to the police spokesperson, gunmen yet to be identified attacked Kasa village in Ukum local government area, where three persons, including a woman was burnt to death, while four flats were burnt to the ground”.

ASP Yamu also explained that the Friday morning attack may not be connected with Mondays’ attack on the Zaki Biam yam market.

“Preliminary investigations reveals that one of Four flats burnt to the ground, is believed to be owned by One of alleged loyalist of wanted Gang leader, Mr Terwase Akwaza also known as Ghana, who is also believed to be one of the drivers of the Hilux vans in Mondays’ Zaki Biam yam market attack, during claimed 17 lives”

Meanwhile, security operatives have been drafted to the affect area, but the Police is yet to identify those burnt in the attack which took place on Friday morning.