Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists Out Of Gombole In Borno

Troops of 103 Battalion, 7 Division, Nigerian Army, Operation Lafiya Dole along with some Civilian JTF on Friday, conducted clearance operation at Gombole, Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State.

During the operation, the troops neutralised a number of Boko Haram terrorists hiding in the area.

In a press statement by the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, “They also discovered and destroyed an Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) factory located at the village.

“The team further recovered three motorcycles, four primed suicide vests and four stolen military desert camouflage.

“Four females and six children were rescued from the terrorists.

“Unfortunately, a soldier sustained an injury and was evacuated by the Nigerian Air Force.

The statement also adds that the soldier is in stable condition.