Infrastructure Expansion: 4000 Traders To Own Stalls In Kano
No less than 4,000 petty traders at the kantin-kwari textile market in Kano would become owners of stalls at a soon to be completed shopping mall under the government’s expansion program.
Governor Abdullahi Ganduje made this disclosure while on an inspection tour of projects across the state.
The governor also said a second phase of the mall is set to begin after the completion of the first.
Other projects that are underway include: an ultra-modern training centre for various skill acquisition programmes, the proposed Kano Economic City and construction of an under pass.
The government has however set up a project monitoring committee comprising of senior engineers from the state Ministry of Works and Kano Urban Planning and Development Authority.