Infrastructure Expansion: 4000 Traders To Own Stalls In Kano

Channels Television
Updated March 26, 2017

kano-stallsNo less than 4,000 petty traders at the kantin-kwari textile market in Kano would become owners of stalls at a soon to be completed shopping mall under the government’s expansion program.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje made this disclosure while on an inspection tour of projects across the state.

kano-state
Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje

The governor also said a second phase of the mall is set to begin after the completion of the first.

Other projects that are underway include: an ultra-modern training centre for various skill acquisition programmes, the proposed Kano Economic City and construction of an under pass.

skill-centre
Skill acquisition centre

The government has however set up a project monitoring committee comprising of senior engineers from the state Ministry of Works and Kano Urban Planning and Development Authority.


More on Local

Police Parade Suspected kidnappers In Kogi

Post Insurgency Healthcare Plan: Yobe Govt. Recruits 17 Foreign Doctors

Meningitis Epidemic: 21 Dead In Sokoto State

Gov. Ahmed Calls For Prison Reforms

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV