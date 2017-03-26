Infrastructure Expansion: 4000 Traders To Own Stalls In Kano

No less than 4,000 petty traders at the kantin-kwari textile market in Kano would become owners of stalls at a soon to be completed shopping mall under the government’ s expansion program.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje made this disclosure while on an inspection tour of projects across the state.

The governor also said a second phase of the mall is set to begin after the completion of the first.

Other projects that are underway include: an ultra-modern training centre for various skill acquisition programmes, the proposed Kano Economic City and construction of an under pass.

The government has however set up a project monitoring committee comprising of senior engineers from the state Ministry of Works and Kano Urban Planning and Development Authority.