Aminu Nets Eight Points In Blazers Win

National Basketball Association (NBA), D’Tigers forward, Al-Farouq Aminu, scored eight points as the Portland Trail Blazers continued its push for the playoffs with a 112-100 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The 26-year-old old Nigerian, shot four of five from the field to go along with six rebounds and two steals in 27 minutes of play.

Portland is currently 9th in the Western Conference and also got 32 points from shooting guard, C. J. McCollum.

They would visit the Los Angeles Lakers in their next game come Sunday.