Australian Grand Prix 2017: Vettel Wins Season Opener
Sebastian Vettel has beaten pre-race favourite, Lewis Hamilton, to victory in the season opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.
Vettel drove a perfectly judged race to claim Ferrari’s first victory in two years as the all round excellence of his new car and an inspired strategy combined to deliver what was ultimately a comfortable victory.
In 19 of the last 27 seasons, the winner of the first race of the campaign has proceeded to win the Formula One Championship.
