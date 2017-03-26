Australian Grand Prix 2017: Vettel Wins Season Opener

Channels Television
Updated March 26, 2017

vettelSebastian Vettel has beaten pre-race favourite, Lewis Hamilton, to victory in the season opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

Vettel drove a perfectly judged race to claim Ferrari’s first victory in two years as the all round excellence of his new car and an inspired strategy combined to deliver what was ultimately a comfortable victory.

In 19 of the last 27 seasons, the winner of the first race of the campaign has proceeded to win the Formula One Championship.


