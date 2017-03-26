Governor Wike Felicitates With Mothers On Special Day

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has expressed satisfaction with the contributions of mothers to the development of the state.

In a message to mark the 2017 Mother’s Day, the governor noted that mothers in the state have always lived up to their responsibilities.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu.

The governor said mothers occupy a special place in the state, as they are major stakeholders in the Rivers project.

He also felicitated with mothers across the world, describing them as priceless.

While praying God to bless mothers and grant them good health to continue with their service to humanity, Wike assured them of his love and respect at all times.

He further assured them that his administration would continue to implement capacity building programmes for women so as to help them contribute their quota to the development of the state.