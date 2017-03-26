Obiano Flags Off Publicity For Easter Musical Show

In recognition of agents of critical change in peoples’ history and socio-economic progress, the Anambra state government has revived 10 pop music groups that were famous in the 1970s for a musical concert set to hold during the 2017 Easter celebration.

Flagging off the publicity for the upcoming event at the governor’s lodge, Amawbia, Governor Willie Obiano said the pop and funk group contributed immensely in invigorating the Igbo spirit downcast by the ravages of war through a profoundly creative music.

He believes that reviving the music and the artists over 40 years after, would help connect the past to the present as well as inspire the new generation that hard work never dies and will be rewarded no matter how long it takes.

He said the groups have almost faded out of public consciousness but their music still holds a strong appeal.

It is for this reason that he decided that for those artists still alive, it was time to bring about a sentimental return of them to the present generation and reward their youthful hard work in their old age.

He expressed excitement over the upcoming event and assured them of his presence during the live concert.

“I’m very happy to receive these great musicians of old. Most of them were playing when I was in the secondary school and some may be in my primary school even.”

Addressing journalists, the Senior Special Assistant on Creative Media, Bob Manuel Udokwu and the Principal Secretary to the Governor, Mr Willie Nwokoye, said the concert, themed: ‘The Resurrection Show’, would be an awakening of the past.

The artistes on the other hand, were filled with gratitude ahead of the April 16 event.

The highlight of the occasion was the unveiling of the ten pop star groups among with were: One World, Sweet Breeze, Apostles, Wings, Funkees, Aktion, Foundars 15, Semi-colon, Wrinkas Experience and Soky Ohale, in addition to that, was the handover of 50 per cent of the contract fees.