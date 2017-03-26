Peaceful Co-existence Critical For Economic Development – Sunday Onuoha

A Bishop of the Methodist church, Sunday Onuoha, has said that the transformation of the society through peaceful co-existence is critical for economic development.

He stated this while addressing thousands of Abia residents including youths, children, as well as the elderly, who marched through the streets of Umuahia, the state capital.

The walk, tagged “walk for peace”, was aimed at bringing together men and women of similar value to help them understand that despite Nigeria’s ethnic differences and religious disparity, the people can work as one.

According to the Bishop, peaceful co-existence would consequently ensure creation of more jobs for the youths and a better Nigeria in general.

He, therefore called on other clergymen across the country to be mindful of their utterances and use the language of peace.

“I want to say that this is a call for Nigerians to know that we can all work together and live together in peace, there is nothing anybody can give in exchange for peace.

“Though we may not speak the same language, we may not come from the same tribe, we cannot behave the same way and we cannot have the same religion, but we can work together in the midst of our diversity.

“Today, thousands of people came out to join in the walk for peace and I want to tell you that the objective is peace, and if each person takes this message of peace to their various homes and talk about the peace that have been planted in their heart, it would make a lot of difference.

“I am here to say that this is the time to mind our language, we cannot have peace when we are using languages that are not reconciliatory, our languages must bring people together, therefore men including the clergy in Nigeria should guide their tongues and use the language of peace,” he stated.