Police Parade Suspected kidnappers In Kogi

Over 20 criminals have been arrested and paraded by the Kogi State Police Command.

According to the Commissioner of Police, Wilson Inalegwu, the culprits are mostly suspected kidnappers and robbers.

They were picked up by men of the State Anti-Robbery Squad, (SARS), from different locations in Kogi state.

Meanwhile, the CP believes that the arrest is just the beginning of the war he is waging against criminals in the state.

“We recovered AK 47 rifles from the suspected kidnappers who were already planning to go and Kidnap innocent travelers – at their hide outs, we were able to intercept them.”

Inalegwu further revealed that a notorious kidnapper who had been on the police’ “wanted list”, was also apprehended in Kogi east.

The operations went further to Lokoja, Ayingba and Okenne areas and the CP stated that significant arrests were made through the support of the public.

According to him, there are still a number of suspects which the Police is following – however, he expressed optimism that they would be in custody in the shortest time possible.