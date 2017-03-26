Four Soldiers Allegedly Beat Man To Death

Channels Television
Updated March 26, 2017

Military Officers Enjoined To Exhibit Absolute LoyaltyResidents of Ogijo In Ogun state are crying out for justice following the death of a middle-aged man, believed to have been beat up to death by four Nigerian Soldiers.

An eye witness told Channels Television on Sunday, that the incident occurred near car wash bus-stop in Ogijo area of the state.

The soldiers allegedly pounced on the man, on the instruction of a woman suspected to be the victim’s landlady.

15 days after, the man died following severe injuries from the assault.

Confirming the story on Sunday, the state Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the Police is aware of the incident and that the suspects have been arrested and would soon be prosecuted according to the law.


