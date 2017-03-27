Alleged Certificate Scandal: Melaye, ABU VC Appear Before Senate

Senator Dino Melaye has appeared before the Senate Ethics Committee, investigating allegations over his certificate from the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria.

Senator Melaye told the committee that he is a graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, although he is yet to collect his certificate from the institution.

He said he intends to collect his certificate when he visits the institution on Friday.

Meanwhile, the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ibrahim Garba while appearing before the committee said from the institution’s records, Dino Melaye graduated with a third-class degree in Geography.