Alleged Certificate Scandal: Melaye, ABU VC Appear Before Senate

Channels Television
Updated March 27, 2017

Senate-Dino-MelayeSenator Dino Melaye has appeared before the Senate Ethics Committee, investigating allegations over his certificate from the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria.

Senator Melaye told the committee that he is a graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, although he is yet to collect his certificate from the institution.

He said he intends to collect his certificate when he visits the institution on Friday.

Meanwhile, the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ibrahim Garba while appearing before the committee said from the institution’s records, Dino Melaye graduated with a third-class degree in Geography.


More on Headlines

Saraki Appears Before Senate Committee On Ethics

I Will Resign If Abuja Airport Is Not Opened By April 19 – Aviation Minister

Paris Club Loan Refund: EFCC Indicts Saraki, Aides For Laundering 3.5billion Naira

Meningitis Epidemic: 21 Dead In Sokoto State

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV