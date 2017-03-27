Edo Govt. To Reintroduce History In Schools

The Edo state government has announced plans to bring back history as a subject in schools in the state, for the young generation to know more about past heroes.

Governor Godwin Obaseki stated this during a lecture to honour foremost nationalist, late Anthony Enahoro, at the Edo state House of Assembly complex in Benin City, the state capital.

Mr Obaseki said the state-owned tertiary institutions would be equipped to teach the Bini history, while scholarships would be made available for post graduate students studying Bini history.

“I have now decided that history will be restored to Edo schools – it is going to be history and social studies. We are going to give scholarships to Ph.d candidates or people who intend to study Edo history at Ph.d level.

“Our quest for nation building should be assisted by a renewed acknowledgement of Nigerians who in various spheres of endeavor are role models to be emulated for their distinct and distinguishing contribution to the process of building the Nigerian nation,” he stated.

The Governor then went on to unveil a life-sized statue of Chief Anthony Enahoro, erected by a group under the aegis of the “Castle of Legends” initiative.