EFCC Seeks Synergy With Sister Agencies

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, says all government agencies tasked to fight corruption must work in greater synergy for the benefit of all Nigerians.

The anti-corruption czar said this at a time when division among sister agencies has come into full public view.

This follows the rejection of his nomination as the substantive Chairman of the EFCC by the Nigerian Senate, on the basis of an indicting report from the Department of State Services.

Speaking at an anti-corruption summit hosted by Commission, Mr Magu tasked all stakeholders on collaboration.

On his part, the House Committee Chairman on Anti-corruption, Honourable Kayode Oladele, said political culture must be checked.

While a senior advocate, Mike Ozekhome, alleges official hypocrisy, former Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomhole, says behaviour tolerated by Nigerians is behaviour approved by the citizens.

The summit, themed ‘Building an Anti-Corruption Consensus in an Inter-Agency Environment’, took place on Monday in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.