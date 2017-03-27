Enugu Govt. Builds 300 Schools Across 17 LGAs

The Enugu state government said it has spent three billion Naira, to build about three hundred school blocks in both primary and secondary schools across the 17 Local Government Areas of the state.

The Enugu Commissioner for Education, Professor Uche Ezeh said the administration inherited a lot of dilapidated structures which posed a great challenge to learning especially in a conducive environment.

”Last year alone, the governor committed three billion Naira to the construction of new school blocks and renovation of old ones. From May last year to this date, about 300 school blocks have been completed. If you move round Enugu state now you will see so many beautiful school blocks, some are renovated while some are completely new”.

He noted also that the Ugwuanyi administration is committed to fulfilling its campaign promises especially in the area of education which is in the first phase of its action plan and has captured more in the second phase of its plan.

Prof. Eze noted that in addition to approval of the release of teachers promotion in the state, structures has been put in place to train and retrain teachers for quality to be maintained in the education system.

”We have put structures in place to see that we continue to train our teachers. For instance, we have what we call state school improvement team at the headquarters and each member of the team has a local government they are in charge of. The person has a responsibility of supporting the school support officers who have direct contact with the teachers. They go round schools to monitor teaching, learning and supporting the teachers”

The principal of community secondary school Ugwogo Niike, Mr. John Ikpa said the three new school blocks have continued to make learning easy .

”We have three new blocks and the students are happy, we have never had it like this before. The students are beginning to feel the impact of government and we are very grateful.