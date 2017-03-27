Gauteng Tournament: A Learning Experience For The Team – Eguavoen

Former Super Eagles coach, Augustine Eguavoen, has said he is confident that the 2017 Future Champions Gauteng Cup tournament will serve as a learning experience for the team.

Eguavoen led the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) All-Stars Under-17 team to a Silver Medal at the Future Champions Gaunteng international tournament in Johannesburg.

In an exclusive interview with Channels Television in Johannesburg, Eguavoen said the team deserves commendation as they got to know each other within nine days in camp.

Meanwhile, the first Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Seyi Akinwunmi, said the football house will continue to work towards building a functional youth system in the country’s domestic leagues clubs.

He also said the NPFL U-17 All-Stars have shown they can compete among the best finishing in second place among top teams in Europe, Asia and Africa.