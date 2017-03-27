I’m Not An Importer, Says Saraki

Channels Television
Updated March 27, 2017

Saraki, trial, Ccode of conduct tribunalThe Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has denied importing a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) said to have been seized by the Nigeria Customs Service.

Dr. Saraki said this when he appeared before the Senate Ethics Committee investigating the allegations of the importation of the vehicle with fake documents.

The Senate President told the Committee that he is not an importer and no document has his name on it as the importer.

Earlier, the Nigerian Senate said it would investigate the allegation against Dr. Saraki over the seizure of a bulletproof SUV by the Nigeria Customs Service.

The Customs was said to have seized the vehicle belonging to the Senate President for unpaid duties valued at 74 million Naira.


