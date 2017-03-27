Kaduna APC Passes Vote of Confidence On Buhari, El-Rufai

The enlarged caucus of the All Progressive Congress (APC), in Kaduna state, has passed a vote of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai for their policy directions and style of governance.

These were parts of resolutions reached at the end of a meeting of the state caucus, held in the state capital.

The essence of the meeting was to appraise the performance of the APC led administration in delivering good governance to the people in the state, and discuss issues facing the party and how to move it forward.

The caucus dismissed insinuations that there was division among its members, but insisted that they are united and therefore won’t be distracted by those who hide under guise of criticism to pull down the APC government in the state.

In attendance at the meeting are all the major stakeholders of the party in the state including members of the state exco of the party, Governor El-Rufai and his deputy, Bala Bantex, Speaker of the Kaduna state House of Assembly, Aminu Shagali, the Senator representing Kaduna North, Otman Hunkuyi, National Assembly Members as well as local government and ward executives among others.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, governor El-Rufai’s Special Adviser on Political Matters and Inter Governmental relations, Uba Sani, maintained that the era of paying or rewarding blackmailers is over in the state, saying the Kaduna APC has no division or faction.

Sani, stressed that the present government under governor El-Rufai, is transforming the state and not to share money to politicians who criticize or blackmail for settlements.

“Kaduna state APC caucus meeting was well attended by governor Nasir El-Rufai, Deputy governor, Bala Yusuf Bantex, Senator representing Kaduna North zone, Suleiman Hunkuyi, the entire State House of Assembly leadership and members.

“All members of the caucus are here. We discussed the progress of our party and all our discussions went well.

“In Kaduna state, we have only one APC, we discussed on how to reposition the party for service delivery to the people of Kaduna State”, Sani expressed.

The stakeholders, including Speaker of Kaduna state House of Assembly, Aminu Shagali, said that they would remain united and ensure that the APC emerges victorious in the forthcoming local government election slated for July 2017.

They also commended governor El-Rufai for his memo to President Buhari which they note was done in good faith and aimed at moving the nation forward.

“Our elders also gave us useful suggestions; we don’t have any faction or division in Kaduna State APC.

“Our party leadership at ward level to state is intact, so we don’t have faction. You know this government does not settle or pay people for settlements. We are not going to settle anybody who disagrees or criticize the government.

“The governor has told us clearly and he was elected to develop Kaduna State and not to share money. In Kaduna State, even a blind man knows that there is transformation going on in the state”.

With four months to the local government election in the state, stakeholders at this meeting said they would not be distracted by any group whose interest would be to cause crisis in the party.