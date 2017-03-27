Manchester City Fined £35,000 By English FA

Manchester City have been fined £35,000 by the English Football Association.

City were penalised for their players’ behaviour during the 1-1 draw with Liverpool on March 19.

The club admitted to a misconduct charge for failing to ensure that their players conduct themselves in an orderly fashion.

It followed an incident “in or around the 50th minute”, when referee Michael Oliver awarded Liverpool a penalty.

James Milner scored from the spot, with Sergio Aguero equalising on 69 minutes.

Both Gael Clichy, who was penalised for a raised boot on Roberto Firmino, and David Silva were booked after Oliver pointed to the spot.