Manchester City Fined £35,000 By English FA

Channels Television
Updated March 27, 2017

Manchester CityManchester City have been fined £35,000 by the English Football Association.

City were penalised for their players’ behaviour during the 1-1 draw with Liverpool on March 19.

The club admitted to a misconduct charge for failing to ensure that their players conduct themselves in an orderly fashion.

It followed an incident “in or around the 50th minute”, when referee Michael Oliver awarded Liverpool a penalty.

James Milner scored from the spot, with Sergio Aguero equalising on 69 minutes.

Both Gael Clichy, who was penalised for a raised boot on Roberto Firmino, and David Silva were booked after Oliver pointed to the spot.


More on Sports

Imo Govt. Restates Commitment To Developing Golf

Gauteng Tournament: A Learning Experience For The Team – Eguavoen

Aminu Nets Eight Points In Blazers Win

Australian Grand Prix 2017: Vettel Wins Season Opener

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV