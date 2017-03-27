Police Arrest Man For Alleged Murder Of Septuagenarian

The Ogun State Police Command says it has arrested 22 year old Adeoye Ikugbayigbe for beheading a 72 year old woman, Funmilayo Shada.

The Force’ Public Relations Officer, ASP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the arrest followed a report by the son of the deceased who narrated the incident at the Abigi Divisional Headquarters on Monday.

According to him, the son said that while he was on his way to the farm to meet his mother, who had earlier gone to the farm, he met the culprit on the road holding a polythene bag.

On sighting him, the suspect was said to have dropped the bag and ran into the bush.

”This aroused his suspicion and he quickly ran to check his mother but could not find her.

“He later came back to check the bag dropped by the suspect only for him to discover his mother’s severed head and her wrist in the said bag.”

”He quickly reported the case to the Police at about 14:45 hrs and immediately the DPO Abigi Division, SP Komolafe Omoniyi, led detectives to the scene, combed the surrounding bush and finally got the suspect arrested.

”On interrogation, he confessed to having committed the crime, claiming that he has been having running battle with the deceased over a portion of land.”

Mr Oyeyemi however said that “the severed head and the remains body of the deceased have been deposited in the mortuary while the cutlass he used has also been recovered”.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Iliyasu, subsequently ordered that the suspect be transferred to the Homicide section of State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation.