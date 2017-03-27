Police Nab Suspected Killers Of Delivery Agent In Rivers

Men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Rivers State on Monday arrested three suspects including a young woman for allegedly conspiring and killing a delivery agent of a popular online marketing company.

The agent was reported to have responded to an online demand by the suspects to supply mobile phones.

He, however, met his death as he was purportedly murdered by the suspects and his body dumped in a soakaway pit.

Although the suspects argued among themselves as to who actually killed the victim, the Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, Zaki Ahmed, said it took the cooperation of some residents of the community to nab the suspects.

“It is the effort of the security agents and the community people. Some residents in the community alerted us when they noticed suspicious movements around the area, that’s how we were able to crack this crime.

“I always say that those who commit crime live in the community and if we notice any strange movement, we should speak up. See something, say something,” the Police Commissioner said.

One of the suspects, who claimed he only arrived to see his friend trying to push something that looked like a bag of waste into the pit, said he was a victim of circumstance.

“I just came in and saw him (pointing to his friend by his side) at the extreme packaging something that looked like a black waste and he said to me go inside and wait for me, I’m coming.

“I also over heard a tenant asking him what he was doing there and when I got inside, I saw blood in the bath and a bag that apparently belonged to the victim.

“Due to my asking questions, he brought out a gun and pointed it at my head that if I say anything to anyone concerning what I have seen, he will wipe out my family,” he said.

Also responding to the question of who killed the delivery agent, the other suspect said: “It was the two of us. He hit the man on the head and he was bleeding; I was shaking when I saw the blood”.

The corpse has been taken to the mortuary and the suspects moved to the base of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.