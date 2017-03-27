Post Insurgency: Stakeholders Brainstorm On Peacebuilding

As peace gradually returns to the troubled northeast geopolitical zone of the country, interested parties have come together in Damaturu, the Yobe state capital, to brainstorm on ways to achieve lasting peace in the region.

The stakeholders comprised of security operatives and para military organisations as well as clerics from Christian and Islamic backgrounds within and outside the state.

Organised by the Centre for Democracy and Development, discussions centered on how to sustain the peace currently being enjoyed in the region.

The Director of the Centre for Democracy and Development, Ms Idayat Hassan, said the in-house meeting was designed to evaluate the existing peace and how best to sustain harmonious coexistence among the diverse communities in the north-east and the country at large.

“The meeting will kick start discussions on how to live together in the post insurgency era.

“The war has been technically declared over but skirmishes of attacks are happening here and there but we thank God peace is gradually returning and we have to plan for the sustenance of cherished peace.”

She also added that “with the renewed peace, there is the urgent need to come together irrespective of any differences in the fight against insurgency which has eaten deep in the fabrics of our society”.

Discussions according to her, would also be centered on how best to overcome trauma, among other psychological effects of the war such as; sexual harassment, abduction and how to assimilate the actors of the war into the normal society.

A Project Management Specialist of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Mr Yoshiaki Noguchi, stressed the importance of the meeting in the post insurgency era.

He also gave the assurance that his organisation would continue to support such in the search for peace building among the diverse cultures, traditions and religions in the north east geopolitical zone of the country.

Security officers on the other hand, called on participants and the society at large to accord them the desired cooperation in the search for lasting peace. They believe that little or nothing can be achieved without the cooperation of the people.