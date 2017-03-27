Saraki Appears Before Senate Committee On Ethics

The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki has appeared before Senate Ethics Committee investigating allegations of importation of a vehicle with fake document.

The Senate President told the committee that he is not an importer and no document has his name on it as the importer.

Earlier, the Nigerian Senate had said it was set to investigate the allegation against the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, over the seizure of a bulletproof Sports Utility Vehicle by the Nigeria Customs Service.

The Customs was said to have seized the vehicle belonging to the Senate President for unpaid duties valued at 74 million Naira.