Ajimobi Inaugurates N300m ICT Service Centre In Ibadan

The Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, has inaugurated a 300million Naira Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Data and Service Centre in Ibadan.

The centre which was facilitated by the Chairman House Committee on Telecommunications, Hon. Saheed Fijabi, says the Oyo state College of Health Science and Technology in Ibadan was constructed by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), with the support of Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF).

Gov. Ajimobi said the ICT centre would contribute immensely to human capital development in the state and Nigeria by extension.

He stated that the ICT was very essential, adding that it provided the people with the intellectual leverage required in all human endeavour.

“ICT holds the longest value chain in all profession. The richest people today across the world engage in ICT activities.

“The illiterates of today are not those who cannot read and write but those who don’t have knowledge of ICT.

“Nigerians are very intelligent people and professionals but they lack the right attitude to work”, he said.

He counseled the students of the school to make good use of the opportunity availed them by the centre, adding that the state government has upgraded the school into a college.

Ajimobi admonished the students to be more committed to their studies, saying the only reward to appreciate the opportunities was success which would only come through hard work.

He commended Hon. Fijabi for his immense contributions to the development of the state, adding that he was one of the best representatives of the state.

Prof. Temitope Alonge, the Chief Medical Director, University College Hospital (UCH) said that they would continue to give their support to ensure that goals for youth development are actualised.

Earlier, Hon. Fijabi said that the project was facilitated to enhance the core functions of teaching, learning and research application through ICT

He said that the centre was in tune with the vision of the state government to development ICT in the state.

“This project will serve as backbone for teaching, learning, research and services.

“We have also facilitated these type of projects and others across the state.

“I like to inform you that a maternity centre is presently under construction at Orita-Merin.

“The maternity centre on completion is expected to provide affordable and sound health care services to the people. I have also sponsored several motions and bills,” he said.

Hon. Fijabi also commended the governor for the role he played in his emergence for a second term, pledging his unalloyed loyalty to Ajimobi.

Mr. Siji Ganiyu, the Provost of the institution commended the governor and Fijabi for their immense contributions to the institution.

Ganiyu, who expressed deep appreciation for the centre, promised that the ICT centre would be efficiently and effectively managed to fulfill its purpose.