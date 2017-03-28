India Promises ‘Impartial’ Inquiry Into Attacks On Nigerians

India’s Foreign Minister, Sushma Swaraj, has promised an “impartial” inquiry into attacks on Nigerian students living in Noida, near Delhi, the country’s capital territory.

The attacks were prompted by the death of a local teenager due to a drug overdose.

His parents alleged that Nigerian students gave him the drugs.

Five Nigerian students were attacked on Monday by crowds, while another was beaten by a mob inside a shopping mall.

Police said five people have been arrested over the attacks.