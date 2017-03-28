Boko Haram Will No Longer Occupy Any Part Of Nigeria – Buhari

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, has vowed that never again will the Boko Haram terrorists occupy any part of the Nigerian territory.

The President said this at the 2017 Small Arms Championship which held at the Sambisa forest, the former stronghold of the Boko Haram militants in northern Borno state.

The President who was represented at the event by the Minister of Defense, Mansur Dan-Ali, said that training in Sambisa forest, otherwise known as Camp Zero, was a showcase of the defeat and degradation of the insurgent group.

Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, noted that the friendly contest was last conducted seven years ago.

According to him, organising the exercise after the long break was part of efforts to restore professionalism and competency in the Nigerian Army.

Meanwhile, the government has also admitted that the leader of the Boko Haram sect, Abubakar Shekau, is not dead but alive and hiding somewhere in the Sambisa forest.

Mr Dan-Ali, however said the military has taken over the forest and will soon capture the leader of the sect.