Dino Melaye Storms Senate In Academic Gown

A mild drama occurred on Tuesday in the Senate as a Senator Representing Kogi State, Mr Dino Melaye, stormed the upper legislative chambers in an academic gown.

Senator Melaye staged the appearance apparently to affirm his graduation from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

His appearance drew the attention of some of his colleagues, journalists and visitors to the National Assembly in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

The lawmaker has been defending allegations by an online media that he dropped out of the university.

He has testified before the Senate Committee on Ethics that he graduated from the Ahmadu Bello University, a testimony which was confirmed by the Vice Chancellor of the institution.