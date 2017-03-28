Enugu Gov. Swears In New Independent Electoral Commission Members

The Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has sworn in the new reconstituted committee of the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission, following the confirmation of their appointment by the state House Of Assembly on March 23 2017.

The new reconstitution team are Dr Micheal Ajogwu (SAN) as chairman, Hon. David Ngene, Maryrose Abah, Emeka Edeh, Green Nweze as electoral commissioners to replace the former chairman and four members of the eight-man committee following the expiration of their tenure.

Governor Ugwuanyi, while expressing his confidence in the new team said the government will begin the process of tackling issues of funding and logistics that will see to the commencement of the political activities in the local government levels.

”I am confident that the appointment of this men and women of high repute will usher in a new-era of efficiency and progress in discharging of the commission’s mandate. With the conclusion of this function, we can now proceed to tackle the issues of fund and logistics that will pave the way for commencement of political activities in the third tier of the government’’.

The Chairman of the Committee, Dr Micheal Ajogwu on behalf of the members said the team will continue to work to uphold justice in discharging of the commission’s mandate.

We are aware of the enormity of trust vested on us by this appointment. We are confident that with God on our side, we shall do the state proud. We shall have in our mind the issue of fair play at the interest of justice and take into serious consideration the declaration of section 7 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, that democratic elected local government system shall be on the ground.