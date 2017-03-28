FG Weeds Out Over 15,000 Ghost Pensioners

The Federal Government has uncovered over 15,000 ghost pensioners from its payroll, hence saving over 300 million Naira on a monthly basis.

The Executive Secretary of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate, Mrs Sharon Ikeazor, disclosed this on Tuesday while addressing reporters in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

Mrs Ikeazor noted that the directorate is conducting a verification exercise for pensioners across the country.

She expressed optimism that more will be weeded out when the exercise is concluded in the South-west region in July 2017.

The Executive Secretary further revealed that the agency is working with the Ministry of Finance to recover over 19 billion Naira legacy funds in the custody of insurance companies from Ministries, Department and Agencies, as well as universities and colleges of education.