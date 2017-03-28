House Aviation Committee Inspects Kaduna Airport

Amidst ‎speculations of poor safety measures at the Kaduna International Airport, the House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, has paid an unscheduled visit to the airport.

The committee, led by its chairman, Nkiru Onyejeocha, inspected the runway, arrival and departure halls as well as the fueling facilities at the airport, which currently handles Abuja bound passengers.

Onyejeocha expressed hopes that the contractors would speed up their work in order to ensure the safety of passengers.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), speaking on the fueling system of aircraft at the airport, said it is in conformity with international standards.

It has been three weeks since operations at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, were shut down in order to commence repair works.

It is expected that the visit by the House Committee on Aviation would allay the fears of air travellers using the Kaduna airport, while they await the re-opening of the Abuja airport on April 19, 2017.